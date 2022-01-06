Ravens put Ricard on IR; Boyle to COVID-19 list

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens put fullback Patrick Ricard on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury.

The Ravens also put Ricard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with tight end Nick Boyle.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed another practice because of his ankle issues. Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), guard Ben Cleveland (head) and linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) also missed practice.

Baltimore hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL