Ravens designate DE Derek Wolfe for return

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens have designated defensive end Derek Wolfe for return, allowing him to resume practicing.

The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Wolfe has been on injured reserve since Oct. 2 because of back problems.

Wolfe was a regular starter for eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, then started eight of the 14 games he appeared in last season for the Ravens. He hasn’t played yet this season.

The Ravens are off this weekend after a 41-17 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday dropped them into a tie for first place in the AFC North with the Bengals.

