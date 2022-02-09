Rapids winger Galván has knee surgery, to miss MLS season

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)Colorado Rapids winger Braian Galvan will miss the entire Major League Soccer season following surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

The 21-year-old Argentine also had damage repaired to his medial and lateral meniscus, the team said Wednesday. Rehabilitation is expected to last nine months.

Galvan joined the Rapids midway through the 2020 season on a free transfer from Argentina’s Atletico Colon. He has three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, including two goals in 25 league matches last year.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories