The Colorado Rapids are winless in three matches and wondering how as they prepare to travel to Minnesota United.

A strong start to the season for the Rapids has been slowed by a run of results that has seen them take just two points from a possible nine. They now enter Saturday’s game at Minnesota level on points with the Loons outside the playoff places in the West.

Colorado has found new ways to drop points with each passing week, conceding in the last minute to the Houston Dynamo to draw, then dominating Real Salt Lake but only managing the same result.

The Rapids were well on top again against FC Dallas, but threw away a lead to lose 3-1.

“At the moment, we are probably just not as ruthless as we would like to be because that is three games in a row now where we should have picked up a lot more points than we have,” said captain Jack Price.

Coach Robin Fraser concurred with Price’s remarks.

“If you look at how we are playing, we should feel confident,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the reality is that you have to score goals to win games.”

Minnesota boss Adrian Heath is not taking Saturday’s visitors lightly, however.

“We know we’re going to have to play well,” he said. “Rob’s got them well organized. They play with a lot of confidence. Their shape is a little bit different than most teams within the league, but we’re confident that if we play well, we can get a result.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Dayne St. Clair

Minnesota would no doubt rather goalkeeper St. Clair had a quiet outing, but he played a key role in their first win of the season against the New York Red Bulls. He made eight saves, the second-most of any keeper in a single match this year, and they account for half of his 2022 stops. Given Colorado’s front-foot form of late, St. Clair could be busy.

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

This has been a very up-and-down season so far for forward Rubio, who was on the bench for an opening defeat before scoring in consecutive wins. After failing to attempt a single shot against Houston, he had seven without scoring against RSL, then returned to the scoresheet last time out. For better or worse, he has a huge part to play in attack for the Rapids.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Rapids won all three meetings with Minnesota United in 2021 after the Loons had won three of the previous four meetings (including playoffs). This is Colorado’s second three-match winning streak against Minnesota, also doing so in 2018-19.

– After opening unbeaten through four games (W2 D2), Minnesota has lost two in a row, including a 2-1 defeat to Seattle in its previous home match. The Loons have lost consecutive home games just once in a single season since the start of the 2019 campaign, losing their first two home matches last season.

– The Rapids have won two of their past nine away matches (D2 L5) following the 3-1 loss at FC Dallas on Saturday. One of the two wins in that span came in Minnesota last October (also at Houston in October).

– Going back to the end of last season, Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso has two goals and no assists in his past 11 appearances (including playoffs). He has had plenty of success against Colorado, recording seven goal contributions (one goal, six assists) in five career matches against the Rapids (including playoffs), his most against any team in his MLS career.

– Rubio has been involved in a team-high four goals this season (three goals, one assist), including scoring the Rapids’ only goal against FC Dallas last Saturday. Rubio was involved in only four goals in his final 13 matches last season (two goals, two assists, including playoffs).