Rapids-Sounders FC Preview

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer encouraged his side to keep destiny in their own hands as they prepare to host Colorado Rapids.

Seattle sit two points clear at the top of the Western Conference, winning six of their last 10 games and cruising past San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 last time out.

Understandably, the hosts’ head coach Brian Schmetzer has been delighted with his side’s recent form as he implored Seattle to remain in control of their destiny at the top.

“If we conduct ourselves by our standard and we win a bunch more games, I don’t care what happens elsewhere,” Schmetzer said.

“I’m going to message that if the Sounders continue to win, we control our own destiny. We don’t need anyone else’s help. We’re the Seattle Sounders.

“Let’s play up to our level. That’s a talented team in the locker room and we’re going to win more games than we lose if we play up to our level.”

The Rapids are back in third, three points behind the Western Conference leaders Seattle, and ended a four-game drawing streak with a 3-0 crushing of strugglers Austin FC in their last game.

However, head coach Robin Fraser insisted he would continue to rotate his team to manage the workload of his players.

“At the end of the day, this is going to be a rough next four weeks of games for us,” Fraser said.

“We have a lot of games coming up and as we have subbed a good deal in the last, I don’t know, five or six games, we have a lot of confidence in the whole group.

“But if you look at how much we’ve substituted over the last five or six, six or seven games, we just have a lot of belief in the whole group and it’s exciting to know that we can make changes and our game still looks the same.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

Raul Ruidiaz scored another double against San Jose last game to take his MLS tally to 16 for the season. The forward sits second in the MLS Golden Boot Race and Seattle will be hoping he fires again against the Rapids.

Colorado Rapids – William Yarbrough

Goalkeeper William Yarbrough made four saves against Austin to earn his 11th clean sheet of the season, tying the league lead and setting a single-season individual club record.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●Seattle is winless in three straight matches against the Rapids (D1 L2), though all three of those games were in Colorado. The Sounders have won four straight home matches against the Rapids and have 13 wins in 16 at home against Colorado all-time in MLS (D1 L2, including playoffs).

●Seattle has registered only one win in its last five home matches (D1 L3); however, the win came in the most recent such game (1-0 v Minnesota United on September 11).The Sounders remained unbeaten in their first eight home games in 2021 prior to that run (W5 D3), keeping a clean sheet in five of those.

●Colorado is unbeaten in its last 12 matches and had a longer such run only once in the club’s history (15 – April 2016 to July 2016). The Rapids have kept a clean sheet in their last two games and will aim to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive matches for the first time since the first three matches in 2015.

●Raul Ruidiaz scored a brace in the 3-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes in midweek, the 11th time he has scored more than one goal in a single MLS match (including playoffs), equaling the record of games with 2+ goals for a Seattle player previously set by Clint Dempsey (11).

●Auston Trusty scored a goal in the 59th minute in the 3-0 win over Austin FC on September 29. He became the 15th different player to score a goal for Colorado this season (excluding own goals). Only D.C United (18) and Toronto FC (17) have more different goalscorers than the Rapids in 2021.