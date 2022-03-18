Robin Fraser hopes to keep the momentum going as the Colorado Rapids prepare to take on the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The Rapids head to Houston on the back of successive home victories, though Colorado did lose their first match on the road this season, going down to Los Angeles FC 3-0 on the opening weekend.

But after an impressive 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, Fraser is keen to keep up the confidence.

“We’re just really trying to work on further building the relationships on the attacking end and defending end,” he told Colorado’s club media.”We’ve felt really good about the way we’ve trained, the results we’ve got and we just want to keep building on it.

“You have to know where the danger comes from with Houston, they’ve got good attacking players. We have to keep in mind their personnel and the players that can hurt us the most and be mindful of that.”

One of the Dynamo players singled out by Fraser was Darwin Quintero, the 34-year-old who scored a double – including a long-range stunner – in Houston’s win over the Vancouver Whitecaps last time out.

“We had the mentality that it was important to get the three points today, that it was important for the morale of the team, for what we are trying to build, to get that first victory,” Quintero said. “We had played two good games, we just couldn’t earn the full three points or score till today, so I think this is very important for the group’s confidence.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston Dynamo – Darwin Quintero

Quintero scored his second brace as a member of the Dynamo and his first since August 2020 in Houston’s win over Vancouver. Dating back to the end of last season, Quintero has been involved in Houston’s last five goals (four goals, one assist, excluding an own goal).

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

Diego Rubio has scored in Colorado’s last two games, including against former team Sporting Kansas City over the weekend, his first set of consecutive games with a goal since 2019. Rubio has scored six times in his career against Houston, twice as many as he has against any other MLS team.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Colorado have won four straight matches against Houston, the longest winning streak by either team in the MLS history of the series. The Dynamo have won only three of their last 24 matches against the Rapids (D8 L13) dating back to August 2009.

Houston ended a six-match winless run (D1 L5) with a their win over Vancouver.

Houston has not won consecutive matches since August-September 2020, following its last eight wins with six losses and two draws.

The Rapids followed a loss in their season opener with back-to-back clean sheet victories over Atlanta and Kansas City. Colorado have not kept three straight clean sheets since March 2015 and haven’t recorded three straight clean sheet wins since May-June 2010.