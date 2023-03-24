Josh Wolff wants more attacking creativity from his Austin FC team after scoring just five goals in its four MLS matches so far this season.

Only eventual MLS Cup finalists Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC scored more regular-season goals than Austin’s 65 last campaign, but the club’s slow start this year has seen it pick up just six points from the first four matches.

With big-name forwards such as Diego Fagundez and Gyasi Zardes yet to open their account for the season, Wolff feels his team must do more to support key man Sebastian Driussi.

“It falls on the responsibilities of everyone, but Sebastian Driussi can’t be the only guy that scores for us,” Wolff told reporters. “We have to have more contributions, and guys need to be honest with themselves. There’s some performances that are poor, there’s some efforts that are poor.”

Wolff will be hoping his criticism will have an effect as his team prepare for Saturday’s home encounter with the Colorado Rapids, who are at the bottom of the Western Conference after picking up just a point from their first four games.

The Rapids have struggled at both ends of the pitch, scoring just once while conceding seven at the other end, though they have shown improvement since a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the Seattle Sounders to open the season.

Head coach Robin Fraser is pleased they have been better since that humiliation, but knows his team must still do more.

“After that avalanche of goals we gave up in the first game, we haven’t done that since,” he remarked. “But when you’re still giving up goals and losing games, that’s very small consolation.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin FC – Sebastian Driussi

Driussi was not involved in Austin’s lone goal in its last home game, a 1-0 win over CF Montreal. Over his 31 home MLS games, Driussi has gone two straight games without recording a goal contribution only once, against Seattle and Minnesota United from March-April 2022. He will hope to get back among the goal involvements against Colorado.

Colorado Rapids – Cole Bassett

Bassett opened Colorado’s scoring account for 2023 with a 49th-minute goal in the club’s fourth match of the year. The 319-minute wait for a first goal of the season was the sixth-longest in MLS history and the longest since Colorado itself went 362 minutes before scoring in 2015. Can he get on the scoresheet again here to help the Rapids at the attacking end of the pitch?

MATCH PREDICTION – Austin win

– Austin has been far from its best this season and has struggled at home of late, winning just six of its last 16 home MLS matches including playoffs after tasting victory in six of its previous seven at Q2 Stadium.

– But Colorado has equaled its worst start in club history with just one point from the first four games, and the Rapids could lose three straight in all competitions under Fraser for the first time since eight consecutive defeats from March-May 2019.

– The home side has won just one of the five meetings between these two teams, but Austin should have too much for the Rapids here despite an indifferent start to the season.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Austin: 48.3 percent

Colorado: 24.7 percent

Draw: 27 percent