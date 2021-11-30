Raphinha’s late penalty earns Leeds 1-0 EPL win over Palace

LEEDS, England (AP)Brazil winger Raphinha converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to earn Leeds a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace that moved the team five points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone on Tuesday.

In a dramatic ending to a lackluster match at Elland Road, the referee needed to check the pitchside monitor before awarding a spot kick after Palace defender Marc Guehi blocked a goal-bound header from Liam Cooper with a raised arm at a corner.

Raphinha’s penalty kick was nonchalant as he stepped up to the ball and sent it to goalkeeper Vicente Guaita’s left.

It was only a third win of the season for Leeds, which hardly troubled Palace as its struggle for goals continued while star striker Patrick Bamford is out injured. The penalty was Leeds’ 13th goal of the season – only five teams have fewer.

Substitute Christian Benteke wasted Palace’s best chance, heading wide from barely three yards (meters) out at the back post from Wilfried Zaha’s cross.

It was a second straight loss for Palace, which was beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa on Saturday.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports