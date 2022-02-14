Ranked for first time in seven years, Wyoming faces UNM

Wyoming will play as a ranked team for the first time since the 2014-15 season when the No. 22 Cowboys face New Mexico on Tuesday night in Albuquerque.

Wyoming (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West) holds its highest ranking since it was No. 13 heading into the 1988 NCAA Tournament.

“For the people in the program, the people around the program, the people that support the program, for the state of Wyoming, it does show that you’re doing some of the right things,” Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said of the rating. “It validates some things.”

He added, “That also can go away very quickly.”

The Cowboys are set for a rematch against a New Mexico team that lost at Wyoming 93-91 on Jan. 22.

The Lobos (10-14, 2-8) had dropped seven games in a row before winning three of the past four, including a 91-77 triumph at Air Force on Feb. 5.

New Mexico is coming off a 78-46 win Friday over Northern New Mexico, a game added to the schedule in place of an earlier contest that was lost due to COVID-19 issues.

“The guys responded well,” New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said of the rout of an NAIA opponent. “It was good to get some of these other guys some playing time that haven’t played a lot.”

When the Lobos nearly upset Wyoming last month, New Mexico’s Jay Allen-Tovar scored a season-high 25 points while also grabbing six rebounds. Jamal Mashburn Jr. contributed 22 points for the Lobos, and Arizona State transfer Jaelen House added 18 points.

New Mexico was competitive throughout, never trailing by more than 10 points.

“I thought if we played poised, we could steal a high-scoring game,” Pitino said. “We don’t have the personnel to match up with a team like that quite yet. We are building something. I feel so good about where we are going. They have bought in, they are coachable, they are scrapping and fighting.”

Linder is in his second season as Wyoming’s head coach after he held the same job at Northern Colorado for four seasons. He previously worked in the Mountain West as a Boise State assistant.

The Cowboys are led by Graham Ike (20.6 points and 9.4 rebounds a game) and Hunter Maldonado (19.6 points a game).

In the previous meeting with New Mexico, Ike had 29 points and 15 rebounds and Maldonado tallied 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

“That is a team (New Mexico), if you look at their record, you might not think the game should be as close as it was, but if you watch New Mexico in the other conference games they’ve played this year, they’ve played everybody tough in this league,” Linder said.

Linder also explained his team may have been fatigued, playing its fourth game in eight days at that time.

Ike is coming off a 25-point, 18-rebound performance in a 74-52 win at San Jose State on Saturday. Maldonado added 23 points and five assists.

Wyoming enters the Tuesday contest on a six-game winning streak.

–Field Level Media