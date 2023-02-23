SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP)Jacob deGrom threw his first bullpen session in spring training camp for the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw 20-25 pitches off the mound. That came eight days after the team’s first official workout, when the newly acquired right-hander was held out because of tightness in his left side.

DeGrom had thrown off flat ground and done long toss since then. He had also thrown about six bullpen sessions before even getting to Arizona.

Texas signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year contract during the offseason. The 34-year-old deGrom spent the first nine years of his big league career with the Mets, but injuries limited him to 156 1/3 innings in 26 starts over the past two seasons.

After missing the final three months of the 2021 season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, deGrom was shut down late in spring training last year because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. He didn’t pitch in the big leagues last season until August, then became a free agent for the first time.

New Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that there were no concerns about deGrom’s delay getting on the mound.

”Well, you look at the throwing he did before, we decided to back off a little bit,” Bochy said. ”It’s not any concern on our part, especially where we’re at in spring training here. … He feels great.”

The Rangers have five weeks before their opener at home March 30 against NL champion Philadelphia.

