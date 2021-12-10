Rangers extend hot start with a 2-1 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Alexandar Georgiev stopped 36 shots and the New York Rangers extended one of the best starts in team history with a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

The Rangers hung on for the victory after a video review determined Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was offside to negate Victor Olofsson’s goal with 57 seconds remaining.

Mika Zibanejad got his first goal in 15 games and Alex Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers. Adam Fox assisted on both goals to take over the NHL points lead among defenseman with 29.

The Rangers improved to 18-5-3, matching the franchise mark for most wins through 26 games. That record was set by the 1994 Stanley Cup champion team, which opened 18-6-2.

The Sabres extended their winless skid to 0-5-1 but avoided being shutout in consecutive games thanks to Brett Murray’s goal. Minor-league callup Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen stopped 29 shots and has lost five straight since winning his NHL debut in April.

FLYERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Max Willman scored his first NHL goal and Philadelphia beat Las Vegas to end a 10-game winless streak.

Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 41 saves. Philadelphia is 1-8-2 since Nov. 18.

Max Pacioretty scored twice and William Karlsson added his second of the season for the Golden Knights.

Laurent Brossoit made his sixth start and eighth appearance of the season for Vegas and stopped 21 shots.

AVALANCHE 7, RED WINGS 3

DENVER (AP) – Colorado became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a win over Detroit.

Andre Burakovsky had two goals and Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team. J.T. Compher had a goal in his return from an injury, Nathan MacKinnon, Samuel Girard and Cale Makar also scored, and Devon Toews had three assists for the Avalanche.

They are the first team since Pittsburgh from Nov. 4-10, 1995 to score seven goals in three straight.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for Colorado.

CANUCKS 4, JETS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Elias Pettersson scored the lone goal in the shootout to give Vancouver a win over Winnipeg.

The Swedish center deftly stick handled his way in, waiting out Winnipeg goalie Eric Comrie, then wrapping a shot around his outstretched frame.

Nils Hoglander had a pair of goals for Vancouver, while Conor Garland also scored. Thatcher Demko stopped 34 shots in regulation for the Canucks.

Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele also scored and Comrie had 33 saves.

PENGUINS 4, CAPITALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Danton Heinen, Brock McGinn and Kasperi Kapanen scored, Sidney Crosby had two assists and Pittsburgh held on to beat Washington.

The Penguins controlled the play for the first two periods before the Capitals mounted a comeback in the third. Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to three. Washington’s brief two-game streak came to an end.

It was the 85th NHL meeting between Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller scored for Washington.

PREDATORS 3, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 29 saves and Nashville defeated New Jersey.

The start was Saros’ first after missing the last two games with an undisclosed illness that the team stressed was not COVID-19. Roman Josi and Eeli Tolvanen scored in the second period, and Yakov Trenin added a goal in the third for Nashville, which has won four straight.

New Jersey has lost five of seven, and seven of 10 overall. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots, and Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils. The Devils outshot Nashville 31-27.

PANTHERS 3, COYOTES 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett scored 10 seconds apart in the first period, and Sam Reinhard scored in his fourth straight game to give Florida a win over Arizona.

The Panthers scored all three goals in the first period, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves.

Phil Kessel scored on a power play for Arizona. The Coyotes pulled Scott Wedgewood, who had 20 saves, with 3:15 remaining.

The Panthers have a point in 22 of 26 games this season and lead the NHL with 40 points, one more than Minnesota.

