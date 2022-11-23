SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP)Bryant Randleman scored 18 points as High Point beat Tennessee State 77-72 on Wednesday night at the SoCal Challenge

Randleman added seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-1). Jaden House scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 17 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Zach Austin was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (4-2) were led by Adong Makuoi, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Christian Brown with 12 points each.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.