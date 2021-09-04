Rain wipes out qualifying at NHRA U.S. Nationals

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP)Heavy rain Saturday wiped out the final two qualifying sessions of the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

The fields for the eliminations Sunday were set from the single qualifying session Friday when the father-daughter duo of John and Brittany Force dominated.

The 72-year-old John Force had a run of 3.877 seconds at 330.72 mph in Funny Car in a Chevrolet Camaro. Brittany Force led in Top Fuel with a 3.684 at 334.57.

Brittany Force is trying to qualify No. 1 for the sixth straight race and eighth time this season. Last month in Topeka, Kansas, the Forces became the first father-daughter winners on the same day in NHRA history.

Kyle Koretsky took the top spot in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec grabbed the No. 1 position in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Koretsky had a 6.572 at 208.07 in a Camaro, and Krawiec ran a 6.826 at 199.40 on a Buell.