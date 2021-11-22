Quintana scores 24 to lift Loyola Marymount over SMU 76-70

KAHULUI (KHON2) -- Another sunscreen ban could be on the horizon if a bill passed by Maui's County Council is signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino.

Hawaii was the first state to ban the sale of Oxybenzone and Octinoxate in sunscreens, but Maui County could soon outlaw the sale and use of any other sunscreen that isn't mineral-based. The county says that a number of non-mineral sunscreens pose a threat to coastal waters, reefs, and marine life. That has driven them to pass the most aggressive ban in the world.