JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)AJ McKee scored 16 points to help Queens defeat East Tennessee State 78-75 on Wednesday night.

McKee added five rebounds for the Royals (9-2). BJ McLaurin added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Kenny Dye recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Deanthony Tipler finished with 19 points for the Buccaneers (4-7). Jordan King added 16 points and four assists for East Tennessee State. In addition, Justice Smith finished with 15 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.