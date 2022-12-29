CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Kenny Dye’s 27 points helped Queens defeat Austin Peay 81-77 in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.

Dye was 8 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 14 from the line for the Royals (11-3). AJ McKee scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. BJ McLaurin recorded eight points and went 2 of 5 from the field.

The Governors (6-8) were led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who recorded 24 points and eight rebounds. Sean Durugordon added 20 points and nine rebounds for Austin Peay. In addition, Caleb Stone-Carrawell finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Queens visits Eastern Kentucky while Austin Peay visits North Florida.

