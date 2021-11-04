Pulisic returns, Dest out, Scally called up for US-Mexico

CHICAGO (AP)Christian Pulisic is back on the roster for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Mexico next week after recovering from a sprained ankle, and defender Sergino Dest will miss the match because of a back injury.

Joe Scally, an 18-year-old defender who has become a starter for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, was the lone first-time callup on the 25-man roster for qualifiers against Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati and at Jamaica four days later.

Antwerp Defender Sam Vines returns to the team for the first time since the CONCACAF Gold Cup after returning from a broken collarbone, and Boavista defender Reggie Cannon also is back for the first time since the Gold Cup. Forward Jesus Ferreira is back for the first time since a January exhibition.

Defenders George Bello and Shaq Moore were dropped, along with midfielder Luca de La Torre and forward Matthew Hoppe.

Defenders John Brooks and Tim Ream were not selected. Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained Sept. 2 at El Salvador, and forward Gysasi Zardes is out with a knee injury.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England), Matt Turner (New England)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany), Sam Vines (Antwerp, Belgium), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Tyler Adams (Leipzig, Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg, Austria), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France)

—