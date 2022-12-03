MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP)Kentrell Pullian scored 18 points as Milwaukee beat IUPUI 74-61 on Saturday night.

Pullian shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (7-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Justin Thomas finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Vincent Brady II led the way for the Jaguars (1-7) with 18 points. IUPUI also got 10 points and seven assists from Jlynn Counter. In addition, Daylan Hamilton had six points.

