NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Riqui Puig scored the tying goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Hany Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 29th minute for Nashville.

Joe Willis saved seven shots for Nashville (12-9-10). Jonathan Bond made one save for the Galaxy (11-11-7).

The Galaxy visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Nashville plays on the road against Austin next Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.