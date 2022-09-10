NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Riqui Puig scored the tying goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Hany Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 29th minute for Nashville.

Joe Willis saved seven shots for Nashville (12-9-10). Jonathan Bond made one save for the Galaxy (11-11-7).

The Galaxy visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Nashville plays on the road against Austin next Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.