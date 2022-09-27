SYDNEY (AP)Puerto Rico is headed to the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup for the first time.

Mya Hollingshed scored 29 points and Arella Guirantes added 18 to lead Puerto Rico to the 92-73 win over South Korea on Tuesday on the final day of pool play.

Puerto Rico (2-3) scored the game’s first 18 points, including 10 by Hollingshed, and never looked back. The team secured the final spot in the quarterfinals that begin Thursday.

”My shot was falling,” Hollingshed said. ”I looked up and they hadn’t scored yet.”

After the final buzzer sounded, the Puerto Rican players were dancing and celebrating their accomplishment.

In other games Tuesday, the U.S. routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59; China beat Belgium 81-55; Canada topped Mali 88-65; Serbia edged France 68-62. Australia defeated Japan 71-54.

The U.S. and Australia finished No. 1 in the two pools. China and Canada were the No. 2 seeds. Belgium and Serbia were the three seeds, while France and Puerto Rico were fourth.

FIBA will hold a draw for the matchups in the elimination round.

Just as winning for the first time in the country’s history earlier in the tournament, the Puerto Rican players and coaches hope advancing to the quarters will provide some joy to the island that’s been ravaged by Hurricane Fiona.

”Making history now for us, with what our country is going through right now with Hurricane Fiona. It’s monumental and I hope that it brings some joy to the country and that’s all we want to do, through basketball bring some joy,” said Tayra Melendez.

The team was winless in its three games at the 2018 World Cup, losing by an average of nearly 28 points. The team wasn’t even supposed to be in the tournament, but was given a spot when Russia wasn’t allowed to compete following its invasion of Ukraine.

”It means a lot with everything going on on the island,” Hollingshed said. ”With everything they are dealing with, we’re playing for more than ourselves. I know everyone’s excited and encouraging us.”

South Korea had a scary moment when Yebin Yoon went down on the court injured after missing a layup. After a few minutes of being looked at by team trainers, she was taken to the locker room. She didn’t return to the game.

UNITED STATES 121, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 59

Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States women routed Bosnia and Herzegovina to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup.

The victory was the 27th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals against Russia. The U.S. won 26 in a row from 1994-2006 leading up to that game. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-86.

The Americans (5-0) won their pool games by an average of 46.2 points and never trailed in any. Nikolina Elez scored 19 points to lead the 0-5 losing side, which was playing in its first World Cup.

CHINA 81, BELGIUM 55

Li Meng scored 16 points and China clinched the No. 2 seed in Group A with its win over Belgium.

China (4-1) led 50-45 late in the third quarter before a 19-5 run spanning the periods broke the game open. Wang Siyu had five points during the run. Belgium never threatened after that.

Kyara Linskens scored 14 points and Julie Vanloo added 13 for Belgium (3-2), which was playing without star Emma Meesseman, who injured her left calf in the previous game and is out for the rest of the tournament.

CANADA 88, MALI 65

Bridget Carleton scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help Canada top Mali.

Canada (4-1), which finished second in its pool, led 33-16 after the first quarter and didn’t look back.

Mali (0-5) finished the tournament losing by an average of 30 points a game. FIBA opened an investigation into an altercation between two Mali players in the mixed zone following their loss to Serbia on Monday. The scuffle between teammates Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou happened while they were walking through the post-game media area and was caught on film by Serbian media.

Kourouma had nine points in the game and Dabou had six. The players apologized for the incident after Tuesday’s game.

SERBIA 68, FRANCE 62

Yvonne Anderson scored 18 points and Jovana Nogic added 17 to help Serbia top France.

Serbia (3-2) was clinging to a two-point lead when Sasa Cado banked in a 3-pointer from the wing with 25.2 seconds left to make it a five-point game.

Gabby Williams missed a 3 on France’s next possession and Tina Krajisnik made one of two free throws with 10.7 seconds left to seal the win.

Alexia Charterau scored 16 to lead France (3-2).

AUSTRALIA 71, JAPAN 54

Sami Whitcomb scored 15 points and Marianna Tolo added 14 as Australia clinched the top seed in its pool with the win over Japan.

The game was back and forth in the first half with the Opals (4-1) holding a 36-34 lead at the break. Australia was up 45-39 with 3:42 left in the third before outscoring Japan 11-4 over the rest of the period.

Australia was still without Bec Allen, who hurt her ribs in a win over Serbia. The team hopes to have her back for the next rounds.

Monica Okoye scored 14 points to lead Japan (1-4), which was eliminated from the tournament. It was a disappointing finish for Japan, which won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

