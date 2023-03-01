Site: Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Course: Grande Reserve GC. Yardage: 7,506. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.8 million. Winner’s share: $684,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Ryan Brehm.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Chris Kirk won the Honda Classic.

Notes: Ryan Brehm won last year in his final start to retain his PGA Tour card. He is in the field at the $20 million Arnold Palmer Invitational this week. … Ryan Gerard was a Monday qualifier for the Honda Classic. A fourth-place finish got him a spot in the field for the Puerto Rico Open. … Geoff Ogilvy is playing for the third time in five weeks. The former U.S. Open champion has made the cut in his previous two starts during his return to a full schedule. … Sangmoon Bae is in the field. He recently played in the Asian Tour International Series. … The Puerto Rico Open has been part of the PGA Tour schedule since 2008. Among those to earn their first PGA Tour title in Puerto Rico are Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland. … Grand Reserve hosted the Latin America Amateur Championship in January. … Nine of the last 14 winners of the Puerto Rico Open had not previously won on the PGA Tour.

Next week: The Players Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/