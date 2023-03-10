PARIS (AP)Neymar underwent season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain said.

The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha,” the Qatari-backed club said in a statement.

Neymar is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.

“The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment,” PSG said.

Neymar was injured on Feb. 19 in a 4-3 win over Lille. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.

The Brazilian has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG for a record 222 million euros (then $262 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

