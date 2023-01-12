CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Deejuan Pruitt scored 24 points to help SIU-Edwardsville defeat Eastern Illinois 80-62 on Thursday night.

Pruitt added 13 rebounds for the Cougars (13-5, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Damarco Minor was 2 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers (6-12, 2-3) were led in scoring by Kinyon Hodges, who finished with 19 points. Caleb Donaldson added 11 points for Eastern Illinois. Yaakema Rose Jr. also had eight points and two steals.

