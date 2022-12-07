Bryce Hopkins scored a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting as Providence dominated visiting Manhattan 99-59 on Wednesday night.

Hopkins also logged 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal en route to his third double-double this season.

Ed Croswell added 15 points while Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Clifton Moore all posted 12 to help the Friars (7-3) earn their second straight win and improve to 6-0 at home.

Jared Bynum dished out eight of the team’s 24 assists.

Providence shot 56.9 percent from the field and dominated 51-21 on the glass.

The Friars led 53-32 after shooting 63.6 percent in the opening stanza. Hopkins (15) and Croswell (10) combined for 25 first-half points.

Samir Stewart (17 points) and Raziel Hayun (13) each canned four 3-pointers to pace the Jaspers (3-5). Stewart added five assists and two steals, Adam Cisse had three thefts, and Logan Padgett pulled in six rebounds.

Providence quickly erased the visitors’ opening basket with a 7-0 run over 3:18 that included back-to-back Croswell buckets. Padgett had Manhattan’s first five points after a 3-point make, but Carter answered with his own triple.

After the Jaspers moved within 12-9, overlapping 11-0 and 17-3 runs helped Providence coast to a 29-12 lead. Moore scored six points during the extended stretch, with a block helping him put together consecutive baskets.

The second of Stewart’s three first-half treys helped Manhattan out to a 6-0 run, then only Stewart and Cisse’s 3-pointers interrupted a 15-6 period for Providence.

Bynum set up a Hopkins’ triple and a Croswell dunk as the Friars finished that run with a 20-point lead.

Providence went on a 9-3 run before a Hayun 3-pointer closed the half.

Manhattan’s Ant Nelson began the second half with a layup, but Croswell scored five and Hopkins nailed another three during a following 14-3 Providence run to run the score to 67-37.

Halfway through the latter frame, Moore hit three baskets during a 10-0 Friar stretch. After two Nelson free throws at 11:02, the visitors were scoreless until a Hayun’s 4-point play with 6:26 left.

