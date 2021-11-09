Pride lifts Bryant over Fisher College 122-54

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Charles Pride had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Bryant easily defeated Fisher College 122-54 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Tyler Brelsford added 21 points for the Bulldogs. Brelsford also had 11 assists.

Greg Calixte had 15 points and three blocks for Bryant. Erickson Bans added 13 points. Luis Hurtado Jr. had a career-high 12 rebounds plus eight points and seven assists.

Tanner Hoffman had 12 points for the Falcons. Ke’Andre Penceal added 11 points.

