Premier League club Newcastle sold to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF

FAIRHAVEN, Mass (WPRI) — The Mattapoisett River Valley Water District has issued a boil-water order for four Massachusetts communities after E. coli was detected in the water distribution system.

Residents living in Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, Marion and Rochester are urged to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to prepare food, and the advisory is causing a rush to buy bottled water.