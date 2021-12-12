Predators beat Rangers 1-0 for fifth straight win

NEW YORK (AP)Rookie forward Philip Tomasino scored early in the second period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Predators have won five straight, including a sweep of the three New York area teams over a four-day stretch. They beat the Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night and New Jersey 3-2 on Friday night.

Saros had six saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 16 in the third to pick up his 16th career shutout.

Alexandar Georgiev had 23 saves for the Rangers, who lost for the second time in three games and just the third in the last 15.

DUCKS 3, BLUES 2, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot in overtime to lift Anaheim.

Scott Perunovich was called for slashing with just over a minute remaining in the extra period, giving Terry a penalty shot. He beat fifth-string goalie Jon Gillies on a backhander at 3:58 for his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Buddy Robinson also scored for Anaheim, which ended the Blues’ seven-game home winning streak. Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves.

Nathan Walker and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Gillies finished with 36 saves.

AVALANCHE 3, PANTHERS 2

DENVER (AP) – Andre Burakovsky notched his first career hat trick and Colorado beat Florida.

Burakovsky got his three goals in a span of 12:05 from late in the second into the third for the Colorado’s fourth straight win. Mikko Rantanen had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots for the Avalanche.

Joe Thornton and Brandon Montour scored in the third period for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 23 saves.

Colorado was without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who will miss two weeks with a lower-body injury suffered Friday against Detroit. The Avalanche then lost defenseman Jacob MacDonald after he took a hard check from Ryan Lomberg early in the second period. MacDonald was taken off on a stretcher but the team announced he was still at the arena and was responsive.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, WILD 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the third period and Vegas beat Minnesota.

The Golden Knights’ top line of Stone (goal, two assists), Max Pacorietty (goal, two assists) and Chandler Stephenson (four assists) combined for 10 points as Vegas won for the ninth time in 12 home games.

Zach Whitecloud scored twice, and Evgenii Dadonov, Pacioretty and Alex Pietrangelo added goals for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 23 saves.

Alex Goligoski, Mats Zuccarello, Nick Bjugstad and Marcus Foligno scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots. Minnesota, which was on an 8-0-0 run since Nov. 24, lost consecutive games after falling 2-1 in Los Angeles on Saturday.

CANUCKS 2, HURRICANES 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored and Vancouver won its fourth straight.

Thatcher Demko had 28 saves for the Canucks, who remained undefeated under new coach Bruce Boudreau.

Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, and Antti Raanta stopped 24 shots. Carolina, playing without star center Sebastian Aho (illness), snapped a four-game win streak.

