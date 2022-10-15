TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Michael Pratt accounted for four touchdowns and Tulane pulled away in the second half for a 45-31 victory over South Florida on Saturday.

Pratt was 23-of-35 passing for 329 yards with two touchdown passes and a pair of short-yardage TD runs. Tyjae Spears added 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Tulane (6-1, 3-0 American Conference), which has won three straight.

Spears ran up the middle, slipped a tackle and then ran 75 yards into the end zone to give Tulane a 24-17 advantage. Pratt’s touchdown pass and run in the fourth stretched the lead to 45-24 with 9:08 remaining.

Jha’Quan Jackson had seven receptions for 86 yards to lead the Green Wave. Duece Watts and Dea Dea McDougle each had a touchdown catch.

Katravis Marsh and Gerry Bohanon were a combined 14-of-23 passing for 259 yards for South Florida (1-6, 0-3). Marsh threw two touchdown passes and Bohanon tossed one TD pass and ran for another score.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2