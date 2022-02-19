Prairie View defeats Ark.-Pine Bluff 92-84

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had a career-high 31 points as Prairie View scored a season high in beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-84 on Saturday.

DeWayne Cox scored a career-high 25 points for Prairie View (7-15, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 16 points and seven rebounds. Will Douglas had six rebounds.

Shawn Williams had 26 points for the Golden Lions (6-21, 4-10). Brandon Brown scored a season-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds. Dequan Morris had 12 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions this season. Prairie View defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-58 on Jan. 10.

