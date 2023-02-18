PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)John Poulakidas scored eight of his 30 points in overtime to lead Yale past Princeton 93-83 on Saturday.

Poulakidas made 11 of 19 shots, 4 for 6 from distance, for the Bulldogs (18-7, 8-4 Ivy League). Bez Mbeng finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals. EJ Jarvis shot 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Tosan Evbuomwan totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to pace the Tigers (17-8, 8-4). Ryan Langborg added 14 points and five assists. Matt Allocco had 13 points and two steals.

Poulakidas and Mbeng combined to score 16 of Yale’s 23 points in overtime. Mbeng made a layup with four seconds remaining to send the game to an extra period tied at 70.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Yale hosts Cornell and Princeton travels to play Harvard.

