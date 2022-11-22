JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Skyelar Potter had 16 points in Jacksonville State’s 78-53 win over Elon on Tuesday night.

Potter had eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-2). Demaree King scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 (5 for 7 from distance). Juwan Perdue recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Zac Ervin led the way for the Phoenix (1-5) with 16 points and two steals. Sean Halloran added 14 points and three steals for Elon. Torrence Watson also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.