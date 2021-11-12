Porzingis, Doncic lead Mavericks in rout over Spurs, 123-109

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 32 points, Luka Doncic had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks routed the San Antonio Spurs 123-109 on Friday night.

Dallas clinched the season series against its intrastate rival with its third consecutive win over San Antonio in the season’s first 12 games.

Devin Vassell had 20 points, Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson had 15 points each and Doug McDermott added 14 for the Spurs. San Antonio has failed to win consecutive games this season.

The Mavericks have won four of five overall.

The Spurs closed on a 20-9 run, but the game was out of reach after the first half.

Dallas only had one turnover in building a 12-point lead in the first half and finished with a season-low five turnovers.

The Mavericks, especially Porzingis, took advantage of the Spurs’ smaller lineup.

San Antonio was without starting center Jakob Poeltl, who remains under the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Playing in just his fourth game since returning from an injured back, Porzingis has scored 54 points in his last two games.

Porzingis got off to a scorching start after missing Dallas’ first two games against San Antonio.

Porzingis had 23 points in the first half, including banking in a 30-foot, 3-pointer at the close of the second quarter to give Dallas a 68-57 lead.

He finished 12 for 22 from the field and 3 for 9 on 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic emerged smiling and unscathed after diving headfirst into the second row after being fouled from behind by Drew Eubanks. Doncic leapt to avoid fans in the first row and planted headfirst into the laps of those in the second row. . Porzingis’ previous season-high was 22 points against Chicago on Nov. 10. . Dallas will not face San Antonio again until the season finale for both teams on April 10. . Maxi Kleber missed his sixth straight game with a strained left oblique. Dallas coach Jason Kidd said the team will update Kleber’s status Monday.

Spurs: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said it’s 50-50 that Poeltl will travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, which opens Sunday at the Los Angeles Lakers. . C Jock Landale missed the game due to the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. . F Keita Bates-Diop was a late scratch from the lineup with a bruised lower back. . San Antonio only had 10 players available due to injuries or illness along with G League assignments for Josh Primo and Joe Wieskamp.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Denver on Monday.

Spurs: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.