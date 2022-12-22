SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP)Isaiah Pope scored 25 points to help Utah Tech defeat Lindenwood 95-64 on Thursday night.

Pope had five assists for the Trailblazers (8-5). Noa Gonsalves was 7 of 10 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) to add 19 points. Cameron Gooden shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding seven assists.

Chris Childs led the way for the Lions (5-8) with 15 points. Brandon Trimble added 14 points for Lindenwood. Keenon Cole also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.