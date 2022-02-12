Pope leads UC San Diego over UC Riverside 85-62

SAN DIEGO (AP)Bryce Pope had 22 points and Jace Roquemore finished one rebound shy of a triple-double as UC San Diego easily defeated UC Riverside 85-62 on Saturday.

Roquemore had 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Francis Nwaokorie had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for UC San Diego (11-12). Jake Kosakowski added 16 points.

UC San Diego posted a season-high 26 assists.

Dominick Pickett had 18 points for the Highlanders (12-9). Zyon Pullin added 13 points. Callum McRae had 10 points.

The Tritons evened the season series against the Highlanders. UC Riverside defeated UC San Diego 59-51 on Jan. 6. UC San Diego is in the process of reclassifying to Division I and will join the Big West in 2024.

