Poole, Wiggins have 30-point outings, Warriors beat Raptors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 119-104 on Sunday night with Stephen Curry’s supporting cast taking pressure off the reigning scoring champion.

Poole shot 10 for 13 with eight 3-pointers and became the first Warriors player aside from Curry with consecutive 30-point outings since D’Angelo Russell did so in three in a row from Dec. 27, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020.

Curry scored just 12 points but had eight assists after sitting out a 105-102 win at Detroit on Friday night to rest his sore hip on the second night of a back-to-back. Curry began 1 for 7 and finished 2 of 10 from the floor.

”The scoring balance means that teams can’t throw everything at Steph,” coach Steve Kerr said. ”That’s what was happening last year. Teams were throwing everything they had at Steph.”

Wiggins made six 3s, knocking down his first five shots for 14 early points. Golden State started 9 for 14 to build a 27-9 lead late in the opening quarter. The Warriors (15-2) never trailed in winning their fourth straight and 11th in 12.

”We all know what Wiggs is capable of,” Poole said.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and Fred VanVleet had 17 points and seven assists for the Raptors.

VanVleet’s back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the fourth pulled Toronto within 103-93 before Golden State called a timeout with 7:16 to play. The Warriors then stayed safely ahead the rest of the way.

”It’s great to have everybody on the roster contributing and understanding that every night’s going to be different and they just have to stay ready,” Kerr said.

The Raptors had won four of the previous five meetings with the Warriors.

Raptors: VanVleet was 3 for 12 from deep and the Raptors 15 of 37 from 3-point range. … F Scottie Barnes grabbed 13 rebounds but shot 3 for 11. … Toronto has dropped 15 of the last 17 on Golden State’s home floor. The Raptors are 6-4 on the road but 1-3 against the Western Conference.

Warriors: Two-way G Chris Chiozza scored 11 points over 29 minutes off the bench. His teammates gave him a standing ovation. … G Andre Iguodala sat out a third straight game nursing a tender right knee while Gary Payton II was out as he continues to recover from surgery on his right hernia. … Otto Porter Jr. returned from sitting out a game protecting a foot injury and scored 15 points off the bench to go with five rebounds. ”Everybody is buying in to what we’re trying to do,” Porter said. … Golden State has scored 100 or more points in every game – the only NBA team to do so.

The Warriors and Riot Games announced Sunday that Chase Center will be host to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship Finals premier esports event – and Toronto will serve as a semifinal host city.

Kerr sported a League of Legends shirt during his pregame media session.

Raptors: At Memphis on Wednesday night continuing a six-game road trip.

Warriors: Host the 76ers on Wednesday night.

