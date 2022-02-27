CHAPEL HILL,N.C. (AP)Anya Poole and Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points each and No. 18 North Carolina defeated Duke 74-46 on Sunday.

Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 14 points for the Tar Heels (23-5, 13-5 ACC) and Carlie Littlefield added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ustby had eight rebounds. Deja Kelly, North Carolina’s leading scorer at 16.3 ppg, had two points on 1-for-13 shooting.

Celeste Taylor had 14 points and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 11 for the Blue Devils (16-12, 7-11).

The Tar Heels doubled Duke’s scoring output in each of the first three quarters and led 56-26 heading to the fourth. Duke shot 25% through three quarters and was 2 for 17 from 3-point range at the time. North Carolina shot less than 40% but had an 18-3 advantage in offensive rebounds.

North Carolina finished at 39% from the field and had a 51-35 rebounding advantage. Duke shot 31% from the field.

The Tar Heels swept Duke for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

North Carolina finished 13-1 at home this season.

