HONOLULU -- No'u Revilla, a University of Hawai'i at Manoa assistant professor became the first 'Oiwi (Native Hawaiian) poet to win the 2021 National Poetry Series (NPS) competition, toppling over 1,600 other poets, while landing herself a publishing deal.

"I feel very lucky that my work gets to be recognized like this,” Revilla said. “When I was young, I didn’t have access to poetry written by Hawaiians, and there were definitely no books being published by openly gay Hawaiian women. It is a dream come true.”