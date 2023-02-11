SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Brandin Podziemski scored 30 points and Santa Clara held off Loyola Marymount 71-69 on Saturday night.

Podziemski also contributed five rebounds for the Broncos (19-8, 7-5 West Coast Conference). Christoph Tilly added 13 points and Camaron Tongue scored nine.

Cameron Shelton led the Lions (17-10, 7-6) with 36 points and three steals. Keli Leaupepe added 11 points and 15 rebounds. Rick Issanza had six points and nine rebounds.

Podziemski scored 17 points in the second half to help Santa Clara rally from a 37-30 deficit at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Santa Clara visits BYU, while Loyola Marymount hosts Gonzaga.

