MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Madisen Smith and Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 17 points apiece, Jayla Hemingway added 15 points and 14 rebounds and West Virginia’s defense forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers as the Mountaineers beat No. 18 Baylor 74-65 Sunday.

Dawn Plitzuweit, in her first season as head coach at West Virginia, led South Dakota to a No. 10 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and beat Baylor in the first round before the Mountaineers were eliminated by Michigan in the second round.

West Virginia (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) has won three consecutive games following consecutive 20-plus point losses to No. 19 Oklahoma and at No. 15 Iowa State, and improved to 4-22 all-time against Baylor, 1-9 at home.

Sarah Andrews hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs added 14 points and 15 rebounds and Caitlin Bickle scored 10 points for Baylor (12-4, 3-1).

The Bears were coming off a 70-65 loss at Oklahoma State that snapped a four-game win streak.

Baylor closed the first half with a 16-1 run to take a one-point halftime lead. Andrews scored seven points and Littlepage-Buggs added four more in an 11-2 run that gave Baylor a 10-point lead about 3 minutes into the third quarter. The Mountaineers scored 19 of the next 27 points to take a one-point lead when Smith hit a 3 with 1:33 left in the period. There were three more lead changes and three ties before Smith hit a jumper, Kylee Blacksten followed with a layup and a 3-pointer and Kyah Watson scored in the lane to cap a 9-0 run and West Virginia led thereon.

The Bears shot 3 of 16 (18.8%) from the field – 0 for 6 from 3-point range – and scored just eight points in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Baylor returns home to take on Kansas State on Wednesday

West Virginia plays Wednesday at No. 23 Kansas

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25