Pitt, Boston College aim to get on track in ACC play

A pair of scuffling squads will look to get back on track when Boston College visits Pitt in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburgh (5-9, 0-3 ACC) has dropped back-to-back games after winning three of its previous four contests.

On Wednesday, the Panthers fell short in a 75-72 loss at Louisville. Jamarius Burton led all scorers with 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to pace Pitt. Mouhamadou Gueye added 15 points and Ithiel Horton scored 13 to supplement Burton’s efforts.

The Panthers led 63-62 after Gueye’s dunk with 4:46 remaining before the Cardinals closed on a 13-9 run.

“I thought our guys fought, put ourselves in a position where we had a chance once again,” Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel III said. “Got to be smarter, have to be able to finish.”

Boston College (6-6, 1-1) is coming off its worst loss of the season in a 91-65 rout by North Carolina last Sunday.

Jaeden Zackery was the Eagles’ leading scorer with 13 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 as the Eagles shot just 31.3 percent (21 of 67) from the field.

Boston College scored the game’s first four points, but it was all North Carolina from there as the Tar Heels jumped ahead 49-20 at the break and held serve after halftime.

The loss was the Eagles’ third in a row and came after their past two games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

“We knew the game was going to be tough,” first-year Boston College coach Earl Grant said. “Hopefully we can learn from this and get better.”

It will be the first meeting between Pittsburgh and Boston College since Jan. 22, 2020. The teams did not meet last season due to COVID-altered scheduling.

The Panthers lead the all-time series versus the Eagles 36-19 and hold a 7-2 advantage against them in ACC play.

