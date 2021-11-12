Pipes, hot-shooting Santa Clara beat Stanford 88-72

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)PJ Pipes hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Jalen Williams scored 19 points and Santa Clara cruised to a 88-72 win over Stanford on Friday night.

Keshawn Justice had 14 points, a career-high 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals for Santa Clara (2-0) and Josip Vrankic scored 16 points and added a career-high eight assists.

The Broncos missed their first three shots as Stanford (1-1) took a 5-0 lead in the first two minutes but Santa Clara hit 11 of its next 12 from the field during a 21-0 run – including eight points by Pipes and seven by Vrankic – to take the lead for good.

Maxime Raynaud scored six points during a 13-2 spurt that trimmed the Cardinal’s deficit to 30-24 with 6:32 left in the first half but the Broncos answered with 10 consecutive points and Stanford got no close.

Prized-recruit Harrison Ingraham hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Stanford and Raynaud had his first career double-double in his second collegiate game. Raynaud, a 7-foot-1 freshman from Paris, scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and had four assists.

Santa Clara shot 34 of 67 (60%) from the field and made 12 of 25 from 3-point range but hit just 8 of 15 (53%) from the free-throw line.

—

