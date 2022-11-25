PARADISE, Nev. (AP)Xavier Pinson’s 25 points helped New Mexico State defeat San Diego 90-77 on Friday night.

Pinson had eight assists for the Aggies (2-1). DaJuan Gordon scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds and three steals. Doctor Bradley was 7-of-7 shooting and 1 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jase Townsend finished with 24 points and three steals for the Toreros (4-2). San Diego also got 15 points from Marcellus Earlington. In addition, Jaiden Delaire finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.