Pimpleton helps pace C. Michigan in comeback win over Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Daniel Richardson threw the go-ahead touchdown to Kalil Pimpleton with 3:55 left and Central Michigan held on to beat Ohio 30-27 on Saturday.

The CMU (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) defense stuffed Ohio on its ensuing drive holding the Bobcats to minus-7 yards in three plays and forced the Bobcats to punt. The Chippewas proceeded to kill the clock from there.

Richardson threw for 257 yards, the score to Pimpleton and two interceptions. Lew Nichols III ran for 186 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns for Central Michigan. Pimpleton also added a 7-yard end around for a score to give Central Michigan a 20-19 lead.

Sieh Bangura responded with a 40-yard touchdown run for Ohio and the two-point conversion gave the Bobcats a 27-20 advantage.

Ohio’s Armani Rogers completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 190 yards and ran for a score.

