MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Josh Pierre-Louis scored 16 points and Ajay Mitchell added five points in the overtime as UCSB knocked off Pepperdine 67-64 on Saturday night.

Boubacar Coulibaly split a pair of free throws for Pepperdine with 45 seconds remaining to force overtime tied at 57-all. Mitchell scored the Gauchos’ last five points for a 67-62 lead with 14 seconds left in overtime.

Pierre-Louis added six steals for the Gauchos (6-2). Miles Norris scored 16 points while going 7 of 16 (1 for 5 from distance). Mitchell shot 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Waves (5-4) were led in scoring by Maxwell Lewis, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks. Pepperdine also got 10 points from Jevon Porter. Coulibaly finished with nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Norris put up 10 points in the first half for UCSB, who led 34-33 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.