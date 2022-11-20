CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Seth Lundy had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jalen Pickett added 16 points and 11 boards and Penn State never trailed Sunday night in a 68-56 win over Colorado State at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

Lundy, Kebba Njie and Myles Dread each hit a 3-pointer during a 13-0 opening run and Penn State (5-1) led the rest of the way.

Isaiah Rivera led Colorado State (4-2) with 15 points and five assists. John Tonje scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Patrick Cartier added 11 points.

The Rams missed their first nine field-goal attempts before Cartier sandwiched a pair of layups around a jumper by Rivera to spark a 9-2 spurt that trimmed Colorado State’s deficit to six midway through the first half but got no closer. Lundy scored 11 of Penn State’s next 18 points and the Nittany Lions took a 33-21 lead into halftime.

The Rams shot just 33% (21 of 64) from the field and hit just 6 of 30 (20%) from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Penn State returns home to play Lafayette on Friday

Colorado State plays Saturday against Mississippi Valley State at home

—

