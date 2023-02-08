BALTIMORE (AP)Matteo Picarelli scored 21 points as UMBC beat NJIT 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Picarelli finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 for 6 from the line for the Retrievers (16-10, 6-5 America East Conference). Tra’Von Fagan scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Colton Lawrence was 6 of 15 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Raheim Sullivan finished with 17 points for the Highlanders (6-17, 3-7). NJIT also got 13 points from Adam Hess. Kevin Osawe also had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.