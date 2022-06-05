LOS ANGELES (AP)J.D. Davis led off the 10th inning with an RBI double after the Mets blew a two-run lead in the ninth, and New York hung on to salvage a four-game series split with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Pete Alonso doubled home the tying run in the eighth and scored the go-ahead run on Eduardo Escobar’s sacrifice fly for the Mets, who have won eight of 11. Alonso then started the 10th on second base as the automatic runner and scored another go-ahead run on Davis’ hit off Craig Kimbrel (0-2).

Will Smith homered and Eddy Alvarez tied it with a two-out RBI single in the ninth for the Dodgers, who have lost five of seven.

Rookie right-hander Adonis Medina retired Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to open the Dodgers’ half of the 10th before Trea Turner reached on catcher interference, putting runners at the corners. Turner stole second without a throw but Medina coolly struck out Smith to earn his first career save in his sixth appearance for the Mets. Seth Lugo (1-1) got the win.

Starling Marte homered early in the second straight victory for the Mets, who won at Dodger Stadium after trailing in the eighth inning for the first time since July 22, 2007.

PHILLIES 9, ANGELS 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bryson Stott hit a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning after Bryce Harper tied it with a grand slam in the eighth, and Philadelphia rallied for a victory that sent slumping Mike Trout and Los Angeles Angels to their 11th straight defeat.

It was the fourth victory in a row for the Phillies, who have won all three games under interim manager Rob Thomson since he took over when Joe Girardi was fired Friday.

Trout went 0 for 3 and is hitless in his last 26 at-bats, the longest drought of his decorated career. The three-time MVP did walk and score a run for the Angels, whose last win came on May 24.

The Angels are on their longest losing streak since an 11-game slide in August 2016.

After blowing a 6-2 lead in the eighth, the Angels went ahead 7-6 in the ninth against Corey Knebel (2-4) when Matt Duffy made up for a costly fielding error at third base with a two-out RBI single.

Singles by Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius off Los Angeles closer Raisel Iglesias (1-4) put runners on first and second with two outs. Angels manager Joe Maddon, who summoned Iglesias with one out in the eighth, brought in Jimmy Herget to face Stott. The rookie connected on a full-count curveball clocked at 74 mph and sent the home team – and crowd – into a raucous celebration when he cleared the wall in right field.

It was the second blown save in 13 chances for Iglesias.

TWINS 8, BLUE JAYS 6

TORONTO (AP) – Luis Arraez went 4 for 4 with a walk, Gary Sanchez and Trevor Larnach homered and Minnesota beat Toronto.

Arraez leads all of baseball with a .358 batting average.

Six different players drove in a run and the Twins had 16 hits as they took two of three from the Blue Jays, cooling down a Toronto team that came into the series on an eight-game winning streak.

Twins right-hander Devin Smeltzer allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. Jharel Cotton (2-1) got the win, and Jovani Moran earned his first career save.

George Springer hit the 50th leadoff home run of his career and Santiago Espinal made it close with a three-run home run off Duffey.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-4) had season highs of nine hits and five runs, three earned, in 3 2/3 innings.

YANKEES 5, TIGERS 4, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) – Josh Donaldson hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly, and New York came from behind twice to beat Detroit and reach the one-third mark of the season at 39-15, which is the best in the major leagues in 21 years.

Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the fifth off overcame an early deficit and the Yankees won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Anthony Rizzo tied the score 4-4 in the eighth after he was hit near the left knee by a bounced pitch, stole second and continued to third on a Jonathan Schoop error. Rizzo slid home on another error.

With Aaron Judge as the automatic runner in the 10th, Rizzo reached on an infield single off off Gregory Soto (2-3) that Schoop knocked down on the right side of second. Donaldson followed with a drive to the left-field warning track for his 13th big-league walkoff.

Michael King (3-1) struck out the side in the 10th.

BRAVES 8, ROCKIES 7

DENVER (AP) – Matt Olson hit a three-run homer, Ronald Acuna Jr. had a solo shot among his four hits and Atlanta moved above .500 for the first time since the season’s opening week by holding off Colorado.

Ozzie Albies added a two-run single and Adam Duvall doubled and tripled for the Braves, who completed a four-game sweep and won their season-high fifth straight. They last had a winning record when they were 2-1 on April 9.

Ryan Feltner (1-2) allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings in the Rockies’ fourth straight loss. Brendan Rodgers homered, doubled, singled and drove in three. Brian Serven and Charlie Blackmon homered for Colorado, which has dropped 20 of 27 since starting 16-11.

Acuna went deep against Robert Stephenson in the eighth for his sixth career four-hit game.

Charlie Morton (4-3) labored early before settling down and allowing four runs and six hits in five innings.

RED SOX 5, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas in the sixth inning and Boston completed a three-game sweep of Oakland.

Rich Hill pitched three-hit ball over six innings and had five strikeouts. Rafael Devers homered and drove in two runs as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to four and got back to .500 (for the first time since April 22.

The A’s lost their seventh straight and fell to 7-23 at home – the worst record in the majors and the second-worst in franchise history through 30 games. The 1920 Philadelphia A’s started 6-23-1 at home.

Montas (2-6) retired 14 of 15 following a rocky first inning before a throwing error by third baseman Kevin Smith in the sixth helped set up Boston’s big inning.

Hill (2-3) bounced back from his worst start of the season to beat the A’s for the second time in nine career appearances.

PADRES 6, BREWERS 4, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Jake Cronenworth hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and San Diego extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over Milwaukee.

Trevor Gott (1-1) pitched the 10th for Milwaukee because Josh Hader had worked the ninth after the Brewers tied the game at 3 on Kolten Wong’s second home run of the game in the eighth.

Wong also led off the game with a home run. It was the only run allowed by Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, who struck out five over three innings in his first start back from a two-week stint on the injured list.

The Brewers put the go-ahead run on in the ninth, but came up empty against Tim Hill (1-0).

Taylor Rogers gave up an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen in the 10th, but got Rowdy Tellez to ground into a double play to earn his 18th save of the season.

MARINERS 6, RANGERS 5, 10 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete Seattle’s late-game rally over Texas.

Seattle scored three in the ninth off Matt Bush, who had his third blown save this season, to tie the score 5-5. Then Toro, an automatic runner, advanced to third base on a groundout by Dylan Moore and scored on ball four to Adam Frazier from Burke (3-1).

Diego Castillo (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Seattle, and Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless 10th to earn his fourth save in six opportunities this season.

Eugenio Suarez had four RBIs for the Mariners, including a solo home run on the first pitch of the fourth inning.

GUARDIANS 3, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) – Andres Gimenez hit a three-run homer, Zach Plesac had eight strikeouts over six innings and Cleveland beat Baltimore to win its first series at Camden Yards since 2018.

Gimenez staked Cleveland to a 3-0 lead with a first-inning drive off lefty Dean Kremer (0-1) following a single and a walk. That proved to be enough of a cushion for Plesac and three relievers in a combined four-hitter.

Plesac (2-4) gave up two runs and four hits with no walks to earn his first victory in seven starts since April 27. The right-hander allowed just one single before he hit Trey Mancini with a pitch to open the fourth and Ryan Mountcastle homered to straightaway center.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his ninth save.

WHITE SOX 6, RAYS 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Jake Burger had a key hit for the second consecutive day and Chicago hung on to a large early lead to beat Tampa Bay.

Burger, who had a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning of the White Sox’s 3-2 win on Saturday, had a two-run double during Chicago’s four-run first off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2).

Yasmani Grandal drove in two more on a check-swing opposite-field single to right in the first, and then Andrew Vaughn had an RBI double and Luis Robert added a run-scoring single in the second to make it 6-0.

But the Rays didn’t go away, starting with Isaac Paredes hitting a solo homer in the fifth before a four-run sixth pulled Tampa Bay within 6-5. Mike Zunino connected on a two-out, two-run homer.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (4-2) gave up five runs, two earned, and eight hits over six innings. Liam Hendriks worked the ninth to get his 16th save in 19 chances.

Yarbrough allowed six runs and eight hits over 68 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits to help Pittsburgh beat Arizona again.

The rookie has at least one hit in his past five games, and was 7 for 12 this series.

Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona after a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Pirates starter Zach Thompson (3-4) allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The right-hander has surrendered seven runs in 29 2/3 innings over his past six starts. David Bednar had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Cal Mitchell started the fifth inning with with his first major-league home run, sending Zac Gallen’s cutter 370 feet over the Clemente Wall in right field and putting the Pirates up 1-0.

Gallen (4-1) gave up two runs on five hits, and had three walks and four strikeouts in his first loss since Sept. 13, 2021.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) – Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, Josh Bell had a two-run double and catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked Nick Senzel off first base to end Washington’s win over Cincinnati.

Maikel Franco homered for the first time since May 14 and Washington capitalized on two fourth-inning Cincinnati errors.

Corbin (2-8) overcame nine Cincinnati hits and three first-inning runs in the first to turn in five scoreless innings. He didn’t walk anybody and struck out five. Stephen Cishek made his first save since 2019, when he was with the Cubs.

Luis Castillo (2-3) made his his sixth start and allowed a season-high four walks over 6 1/3 innings while slipping to 0-5 in six career starts against the Nationals. Castillo gave up six hits and five runs, three earned, with six strikeouts.

GIANTS 5, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) – Donovan Walton hit a grand slam and Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball in San Francisco’s win over Miami.

Curt Casali had two hits and scored twice for the Giants, who split the four-game series with Miami and finished 5-5 on their three-city road trip.

Junis (3-1) limited the Marlins to two hits, walked two and struck out a season-high eight. Camilo Doval closed in the ninth.

The Giants stranded four runners through the first three innings before Walton’s slam put them ahead 4-0 in the fourth. Miami starter Braxton Garrett (0-1) was lifted after Walton’s shot. Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville before the game, Garrett allowed four runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Yordan Alvarez hit his 16th home run of the season and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start for Houston, which beat Kansas City.

Alvarez extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Valdez (6-2) allowed only a third-inning leadoff single before the Royals got on the board in the sixth. Valdez went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out five. Rafael Montero got his fourth save.

Salvador Perez had a home run and RBI double for the Royals.

Jonathan Heasley (0-3) was given the loss for the Royals.

