Phillies host Braves to continue NL East chase

The July 30 trade deadline is approaching, and the Philadelphia Phillies continue to hover at .500.

Will they be buyers or sellers?

Judging by their aggressiveness Friday, they want to add talent and make a run at their first playoff berth since 2011.

Bryce Harper stole three bases in one game for the first time in his career as the Phillies beat the Braves 5-1. The Phillies will look to take a lead in the four-game series when they host the Braves again on Saturday. The Braves won Thursday night’s opener 7-2.

“We were able to go out and put pressure on the defense,” Harper said on a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That’s huge.”

Right-hander Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.00 ERA) will start Saturday for the Phillies. For Velasquez’s career against the Braves, he’s 1-6 with a 4.57 ERA in 15 outings (13 starts).

Velasquez has been inconsistent all season, along with the bullpen that owns an MLB-high 23 blown saves. It’s no secret that the Phillies need more pitching if they’re going to make a postseason push.

“I’m never going to discuss that publicly,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of the need for more pitching. “It doesn’t make sense, because what I try to do is worry about the guys that are in that room. That’s all I can do. Because it always takes two teams, if you’re going to make a trade. My job is to win with the guys in that room.”

For now, all the Phillies can do is to win and put pressure on the front office to add talent. It’s unclear how many changes could be on the way.

“It’s really important,” Didi Gregorius said of winning. “It’s a work in progress. We keep fighting. We don’t give up. We look forward to winning. We hate losing.”

After a dominating win in the series opener on Thursday, the Braves managed just one run on Friday. They ripped nine hits, including two more from red-hot Freddie Freeman.

They just couldn’t come up with the big hit when needed, leaving 10 men on base.

The Braves are dealing with a litany of injuries and are working through a variety of lineups and changes in the pitching staff. They remain confident in coming up with a playoff push the rest of the way.

“In terms of the math, it really does matter, because this division is just so tight and everybody seems to be going through something similar,” said Charlie Morton, the winning pitcher on Thursday. “But I really do think that our team is just really, really good, and we just need to get going on one of those streaks.”

Dansby Swanson came up with two more hits Friday after smashing his first career grand slam on Thursday.

“The last week or so hadn’t gone great, but he’s what, fifth on our team in RBIs?” manager Brian Snitker said of Swanson. “Get him back down there (in the lineup), where he can hopefully knock in a few more runs.”

The Braves will send Drew Smyly to the mound. Smyly (7-3, 4.50) has a 6.10 ERA in three career appearances against the Phillies but is without a decision.

Entering play Saturday, the Phillies (48-48) are four games back of the New York Mets in the National League East. The Braves (47-49) are five back.

