Jim Curtin is hoping to “set the tone” for the new MLS season as his Philadelphia Union team prepare to host Minnesota United in their opening game of 2022.

The Union finished second in the Western Conference and sixth overall in MLS in 2021, but lost to eventual MLS Cup champions New York City FC in the playoffs.

Now, Curtin’s full focus is on going one step further in 2022, and he hopes that will start with a strong display at home to Minnesota on Saturday.

“You only get one opportunity in a home opener,” Curtin said. “We’d like to set the tone the right way for our fans, our ourselves and just show how hard we’ve worked in the offseason and preseason.

“There is always pressure and urgency to win and take points early in the season. Any points in MLS are important but there is a level of comfort with the players and myself as a coach to take the long view of what the 34 games mean. It’s finding a balance and it’s something that is important that I’ve learned during my time.

“It’s a process but it doesn’t mean I won’t value these three points any less because we want to chase these three points with everything we have.”

Adrian Heath has been impressed by Minnesota’s preseason preparations, and believes his team has what it takes to get points on the board.

“Opening game of the season. We know what’s coming, and we have to stand up to it,” he said.

“If we do, I think Jim has enough respect for our group that if we play well, we’ve got enough to cause them problems. It’s going to be difficult, but it’s a game we can win if we play well.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Philadelphia Union – Mikael Uhre

With last season’s top scorer Kacper Przybylko having been sold to the Chicago Fire, the Union will task new arrival Mikael Uhre with leading their line. He scored 11 goals for Brondby in Denmark last season.

Minnesota United – Franco Fragapane

Midseason acquisition Franco Fragapane was involved in more goals than any other Minnesota United player after his debut in 2021, contributing to 15 (six goals, nine assists).

KEY OPTA FACTS

The last three meetings between Philadelphia and Minnesota have seen at least five goals scored, with each side winning one of the last two meetings by a 3-2 scoreline.

The lone meeting between the sides in Chester was a 5-1 Union win in October 2018 that saw Philadelphia score four first-half goals for only the second, and most recent, time in club history (also vs. Orlando City in October 2017).

Philadelphia reached the Conference Final for the first time in club history in 2021, losing to NYCFC at that stage. The defeat was just the second loss in the Union’s final 14 games of last season (W7 D5), with the other coming against Minnesota in October.

Minnesota lost their first four matches last season before rallying to make the playoffs. Following that poor start, the Loons had only one losing streak in the final 30 mat matches of the season, dropping consecutive matches in mid-September.

All 35 goals the Union conceded in the 2021 regular season were scored inside the box. Philadelphia became the first team to not allow a single goal from outside the box for an entire season since Opta began detailed MLS data collection in 2010.