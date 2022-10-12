Zozo Championship

Site: Chiba, Japan.

Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70.

Prize money: $11 million. Winner’s share: $1,980,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.

FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.

Last week: Tom Kim won the Shriners Children’s Open.

Notes: The Zozo Championship is back home in Japan for the second straight year after the COVID-19 pandemic. For the second straight year, it’s the only PGA Tour event held in Asia. … The field includes seven of the top 20 in the world, lead by former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele, at No. 6 the highest-ranked player. Schauffele’s mother was raised in Japan. … The lone Japanese player in the LIV Golf event this week, Hideto Tanihara, was not eligible for the Zozo. … The Japan Golf Tour co-sanctions the event. Two of the sponsor exemptions went to Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima, both former No. 1 in the amateur world ranking. … Rickie Fowler received a sponsor exemption. He tied for sixth in the season opener, but then missed the cut in Las Vegas. … Cameron Young, who reached No. 17 in the world as a rookie without winning a tournament, makes his first start of the new season.

Next week: CJ Cup in South Carolina.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/